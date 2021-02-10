You’ll never guess what the title of the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie is

After a bit of a stumble with Sonic’s design, it seems that last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie rebounded pretty well. While the movie only has a critic score of 47 on Metacritic, it has a high user score of 8.2. Not only that, but the movie did well enough to make a decent chunk of change, so of course, that means a sequel is on the way. Today, Sega and Paramount Pictures revealed the title of the Sonic sequel, and you’re never going to guess what that title is.

We’re just kidding, as most of us probably saw this title coming from a mile away. The title of the movie is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which isn’t much of a shock, especially after it was confirmed that Tails will feature in the movie. The official Sonic Movie Twitter account shared a teaser that reveals the title today, with the “2” in the title even sporting a design inspired by Tails.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

There’s even a taste of the music from Emerald Hill Zone, which serves as the opening level in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Sega Genesis. It’s a fitting choice, considering that the movie’s working title is “Emerald Hill.” It seems production on the movie just has layers and layers of references to the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 video game.

Unfortunately, those who are excited for this sequel have a long time to wait, as Sega and Paramount have confirmed that it won’t be releasing in theaters until April 8th, 2022. That’s more than a year away, so hopefully we’re on the other side of this pandemic and we can actually go see movies safely by then.

With release such a long way off, we’ll no doubt be hearing more about this movie in the months to come. It’ll be awhile until we see the the first trailer from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as shooting isn’t slated to begin until next month, but we’ll let you know when Sega and Paramount release it nevertheless.