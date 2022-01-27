You Can Try Windows 11 Android Apps Now: Here’s How

Microsoft has announced the availability of Android apps in Windows 11 — albeit in preview — opening the door for an all-new experience for Windows and Android users alike. One of the flagship features of Microsoft’s latest OS is the ability to run Android apps. It’s estimated there are some 2.56 million Android apps on the Google Play Store (via BusinessofApps).

rawf8/Shutterstock

Including the ability to run those apps in Windows opens up a whole new market for Android developers. Users benefit as well, with the ability to use their favorite apps on a larger screen, and keep their data synced across devices. ﻿Unfortunately, when Windows 11 was released, Android compatibility didn’t make the cut. Microsoft promised it would be released in a future update, and that update is just around the corner.

While Microsoft is bringing a public preview of its Android apps support to Windows 11 in February 2022, Windows Insiders can start using the feature beginning January 26, 2022.

To take advantage of this initial preview, follow these steps:

Your PC must be enrolled in the Dev or Beta channels. You can register here. In order to take advantage of the preview, your PC must meet Microsoft’s minimum requirements listed here. The requirements include 1 GHz or faster processor, at least 2 cores, and at least 4 GB of RAM. The computer should also have at least 64 GB of storage and support Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. The machine should also support UEFI, Secure Boot, as well as at least a 720p display and DirectX 12 or later. Your machine will need to have virtualization enabled for your BIOS/UEFI. You should be running the latest Microsoft Store version, at least version 22110.1402.6.0 or higher. Click the “Get updates” button in the Library to make sure you have the latest version. PC region should be set to the US. You will need a US-based Amazon account to download apps from the Amazon Appstore.

The Microsoft Store will confirm your machine is configured properly the next time you open it. As long as it is, you’ll be able to start downloading and using Android apps. It’s worth noting that, with many such apps intended for smartphone displays, the experience using them on a desktop PC may not be ideal.

Still, this could be a useful shortcut to getting access to an app you rely on that isn’t available as a Windows or browser version. If you’d rather not take the above steps, you’ll still be able to take part in the public preview next month.