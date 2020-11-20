You can now play Destiny 2 for free on Stadia – here’s why

Destiny 2 is now free to play via Google Stadia. Google announced today that they released Destiny 2 to their Stadia system for all to play. This includes both Stadia Pro and the free tier Stadia, which means you could potentially play Destiny 2 right now, free and clear. Just so long as you have a mobile device, or you have an Xbox or PlayStation controller, or you have a laptop, you can, potentially, play Destiny 2 as of now, with Stadia.

Google Stadia allows users to stream games from multiple different platforms, and offers a Pro tier (which has a monthly cost) and a standard tier (which is free). You’ll be able to join up with your mobile device – iOS or Android – or through any other device that runs Stadia.

Destiny 2 is now free for all! Begin your legend with cooperative quests, competitive modes, challenging endgame activities & more. Don't have #StadiaPro? No problem! Anyone can take part in this Destiny 2 experience. Just log-in and start playing today: https://t.co/h4ocpHEhtp pic.twitter.com/mPNK9RYoUh — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 20, 2020

Ideally, Google would probably like you to buy their Google Stadia wireless controller, and to sign up for Stadia Pro. But to get their foot in the door, so to speak, they’ve delivered Destiny 2, for free.

Bungie makes money from Destiny 2 in two ways. One – the initial purchase. Most people’ve purchased Destiny 2 for its full original price. The second way Bungie profits is through expansions.

For example “Destiny 2: Beyond Light” just launched. If you want to upgrade with Destiny 2: Beyond Light, you’re going to have to pay the price. Buying “Destiny 2: Beyond Light” with Google Stadia means you’ll be paying approximately $40. They’ve also got a “Deluxe Edition” for around $70.

So you can play Destiny 2 right now, for free, but the deeper you dive, the more you’ll feel inclined to get the latest expansion. Destiny 2 is a game that’ll be around for a long time. The more of your life your dedicate to this game, the more likely it is that you’ll move forward with a purchase of the expanded elements within.