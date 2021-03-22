You can now order a COVID-19 home test kit with DoorDash

DoorDash, the delivery service you probably best know as a way to get on-demand meals, has announced new partnerships that enable it to deliver COVID-19 test kits. Two FDA-authorized testing kits are available, one from EverlyWell and the other from Vault Health. The availability is kicking off in a dozen DashMart locations with more to come later this year.

An at-home COVID-19 test kit is exactly what it sounds like — a test you can perform on yourself at home to determine whether you may be infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. DoorDash’s new offerings involve two products: the COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC from EverlyWell and the COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit from Vault Health.

The test kits will first be limited to 12 big DashMart markets in the US, including:

– Baltimore

– Chicago

– Cleveland

– Dallas

– Denver

– Minneapolis

– Phoenix

The company says that additional markets will be added ‘in the coming months,’ but it didn’t state which will be added. The EverlyWell test kit is priced at $109 USD and the Vault Health kit costs $119 USD. One test involves a saliva collection; the other requires a nasal swab. Both test kits are sent to labs where they’re analyzed and results are sent back to the customers.

DoorDash notes that customers can get the COVID-19 test kits delivered same-day using its marketplace app. Depending on one’s insurance, it may be possible to get a reimbursement for the cost of the tests.