You can ask Samsung Bixby when the next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening

Fans of Samsung smartphones and other devices look forward to Galaxy Unpacked events each year. Galaxy Unpacked events are where Samsung’s latest product offerings are revealed. At the coming Galaxy Unpacked event, a handful of highly anticipated products are expected to be revealed.

Those products include the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. While we know the event is going to happen next month, the official date is a mystery. However, recently an Easter Egg has been discovered inside Samsung’s voice assistant called Bixby.

Users with a Samsung device can ask Bixby, “when is the next Unpacked?” Bixby’s response to that question is a prompt for users to listen carefully. First, the voice assistant replies, “can you crack the code?” It then gives a Morse code series of dots and dashes for fans to try to decode.

Those able to crack the Morse code will find the date translates to August 11. That date is less than a month away, so now we know when Samsung will reveal its new devices for 2021. While we know what will be revealed at the show, there’s always the chance that there will be some surprises.

Rumors have suggested that the smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, will feature a Snapdragon 888 processor. Rumors also suggest both smartphones will have official IP ratings and will be cheaper. Less expensive smartphones are a tantalizing proposition as high-end devices have seen prices grow massively in recent years. Another rumor suggests Galaxy Buds 2 will bring active noise cancellation and a lower price tag than the Galaxy Buds Pro available now. Expectations for the Galaxy Watch 4 series included an advanced 5nm processor and Google Wear OS.