Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgment for PS5, Xbox Series X and more confirmed

Just yesterday, a leak revealed the Sega-produced Lost Judgment for PlayStation 5. A follow-up to 2019’s Judgment for the PlayStation 4, it didn’t take long for Sega to make it official, as today the company debuted the first trailer for the new game. We also got a release date for Lost Judgment too, and it’ll be out this September.

Specifically, Sega has announced that Lost Judgment will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 24th, 2021. Pre-orders are open today, and you cans see the five minute announcement trailer for the game below. The game follows 2019’s Judgment, which itself was a legal-themed spin-off to the Yakuza franchise.

The trailer does a pretty good job of setting the stage for Lost Judgment, which will put players in the role of Takayuki Yagami once again and task them with solving investigations. Players will travel to both Kamurocho and Yokohama in this installment, which keeps the action combat of the first game as well.

The combat of the Yakuza series is actually making headlines today too, with Sega telling IGN that the mainline Yakuza series will be making a transition to turn-based RPG combat following Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Those are looking for the classic, action-oriented combat of the Yakuza series will have the Judgment series moving forward.

Development will be handled by Sega’s Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, which has handled development on the Yakuza series since 2012. We’ll keep an eye out for more information on Lost Judgment and the Yakuza series in general, but for now, have a look at Lost Judgment‘s lengthy announcement trailer above.