Y: The Last Man series has already been canceled by FX on Hulu

FX, the network behind hit shows like American Horror Story, has already canceled its new series Y: The Last Man. The show is based on a DC Comics series from Pia Guerra and Brian K. Vaughan about a post-apocalyptic world in which all men, except for one, have died. It’s unclear at this time whether the series will find a new home.

The cancellation was revealed by Y: The Last Man executive producer Eliza Clark in a thread on Twitter. The cancellation was a swift one, coming weeks ahead of the first season’s finale. Fans will be able to watch the remaining episodes on Mondays as scheduled on Hulu.

It’s unclear why FX decided to cancel the series, though, in her statement, Clark left open the possibility that Y: The Last Man will find a new home to continue on with at least a second season. Among other things, Clark said:

Y: The Last Man is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender-diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production. Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination, and more. It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.

Y: The Last Man has been in the pipeline for various movie and series projects for the past several years, making the show’s sudden end all the more disappointing. Clark had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she envisioned the show as a five-season project that would amount to 50 episodes.