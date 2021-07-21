Xperia 1 III Android update clarification isn’t reassuring

Sony’s latest high-end Xperia flagship made headlines a few days ago and not in a good way. A customer representative revealed what may have been the most disappointing aspect of the Xperia 1 III, and it isn’t about its hardware. Sony is neither the best nor the worst when it comes to software updates, but its alleged plans for its latest flagship is probably one of the least encouraging ones we’ve heard in recent years. The company has now reportedly tried to clarify that commitment but its statement still leaves some questions unanswered.

According to one of Sony’s offices in the Netherlands, the Xperia 1 III will only get one major Android upgrade and two years of software updates for bug fixes and small improvements. That puts it on par with the Moto G and the OnePlus Nord phones. Not exactly impressive for a phone that costs $1,300.

According to TechRadar, Sony reached out to refute that report and clarify its software commitment. According to a company spokesperson, the Xperia 1 III will get “the latest Android updates for two years after its launch, and we expect to have Android OS updates more than once during that period.” That promise could still leave some feeling a bit conflicted about the future of the premium Sony phone.

On the one hand, two years of Android updates, presuming they’re referring to the monthly updates, is still disappointing in light of most OEM’s three-year commitments. On the other hand, getting more than one major Android OS upgrade within two years could guarantee that the Xperia 1 III will at least be updated to Android 13. That, however, still largely depends on when those updates actually arrive.

Unless Sony makes an official announcement committing itself to what its peers have been promising, the image of the Xperia 1 III won’t exactly improve in that regard. To be fair, you will still get what you pay for in terms of the hardware and photography features, but smartphones have grown to be more than just the sum of those parts. A strong update strategy not only proves a company’s commitment to a product but also reassures it won’t be folding its business anytime soon.