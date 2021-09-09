Xiaomi pledges OS updates and security patches for years

One of the most frustrating things that happens to smartphone users who purchase a new device is when the manufacturer obsoletes the working device by deciding to no longer offer updates and security patches for their smartphone. Short lifespans is a particularly big issue for large businesses that have multiple smartphones for employees. Xiaomi has made an announcement that will make consumers more comfortable with its smartphones in the future.

The smartphone maker has announced that its Xiaomi 11T series, including the 11T Pro and 11T, will be supported with three generations of Android system upgrades and at least four years of security patches. That means for at least four years the smartphone won’t be obsoleted. Xiaomi says its promise means owners of these devices will have a better user experience and long-term data security.

Unfortunately for those who already own a Xiaomi smartphone, the guaranteed security patches and OS upgrades are only for the 11T series at this time. The manufacturer says improvements in smartphone hardware has lengthened the lifecycle of a device. As a result, users no longer have to replace the devices frequently as they did in the past. However, many people upgrade by choice, not necessity.

Xiaomi says it is evaluating the possibility of bringing extended Android OS and security updates to more smartphones. It points out that it is a significant undertaking to provide updates and patches for all previous smartphone models, hinting it’s unable to do so for everything. One benefit of extending OS updates and security patches is that fewer devices would be tossed in landfills.

However, one big downside to this for Xiaomi is that it will be encouraging consumers to stick with old handsets rather than buy one of its newer handsets. The company says extending updates and patches is part of its sustaina