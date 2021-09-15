Xiaomi Pad 5 debuts alongside Mi Smart Projector 2 and Mesh System AC3000

It may have been Apple’s day yesterday, but Xiaomi is daring to claim today for its own. Not content with just announcing the Xiaomi 11T series and the affordable Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, the company is showing its hand and announcing new products across the board. Taking advantage of the recent surge in tablet sales, Xiaomi is unveiling the Xiaomi Pad 5 as its racehorse in the new world order in work and personal life. It also has some new devices designed to upgrade your home life and keep you safe even when you have to buy things outside.

With an 11-inch 2560×1600 screen, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is being advertised as the perfect companion for both work and play. The optional Xiaomi Smart Pen makes short work of documents to be signed while also empowering users’ creativity. The Snapdragon 860 processor, however, might strike some as an odd choice for a 2021 high-end device, but the 349 EUR ($410) starting price for an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model definitely speaks for itself.

If you want an even larger screen to enjoy your videos and games, however, you might want to not have a screen at all. The second-gen Mi Smart Projector 2 throws a 1920×1080 FHD display on your wall with an equivalent 120-inch size screen at a distance of 3.2m (10.5 feet). Leveraging by Android TV and boasting built-in Dolby Audio speakers, the 599 EUR ($710) Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 promises hours of entertainment on end while also functioning as a hub for your smart home.

All these products will need an Internet connection, of course, and the more devices we have at home, the more complicated the network setup becomes. Addressing the growing needs of modern households, the new Xiaomi Mesh System AC3000 covers up to 4,000 sq. ft. with a reliable dual-band WiFi 6 network that can intelligently adapt to the needs of the devices connected to it. A 2-pack system starts at 149 EUR ($180).

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has actually been around since March, selling for around 30 EUR ($35). What’s new, however, is Xiaomi’s partnership with MasterCard to enable a timely feature. Utilizing the wearable’s built-in NFC radio, the Mi Band 6 now supports safer yet secure contactless payments, though the availability of the feature will still vary by market.