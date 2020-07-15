Xiaomi Mi TV Stick revealed with Android TV and built-in Chromecast

The previously leaked Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has been officially announced alongside a number of other products from the Chinese company. The Android TV stick is expected to be available in both 1080p and 4K resolutions, but Xiaomi has only introduced the Full HD version at this time, leaving consumers to speculate about the anticipated 4K model.

As with other streaming sticks, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is quite slim, making it an essentially invisible way to stream content on any TV or display. The device includes a remote control that connects with the Mi TV Stick over Bluetooth; it includes dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and Google Assistant.

The version of the Mi TV Stick introduced by Xiaomi features a quad-core processor, 8GB of storage, and 1GB of RAM. This model only offers 1080p resolution, but a leak of the product that surfaced late last month on Aliexpress revealed that Xiaomi also plans to release a 4K Ultra HD version.

It’s unclear when the 4K variant will arrive on the market — Xiaomi didn’t mention it, but the leak indicated that it will feature a quad-core processor, 8GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM instead of 1GB. As well, the FHD version features MicroUSB while the 4K version leaked with USB-C for power.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi TV Stick has Chromecast built-in, as well as Google Assistant, Dolby, and DTS surround sound audio support. Unfortunately, Xiaomi hasn’t yet stated how much the Mi TV Stick will cost, when the 4K version will be launched, and when the products will be released in North America.