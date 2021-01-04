Xiaomi Mi 11 gets DisplayMate’s highest A+ grade

It may have started out with a rep for being an Apple iPhone copycat, both in hardware design and software experience. It has gradually outgrown that phase and has become a force to reckon with, especially in recent years. The Chinese company has gone beyond offering dirt-cheap phones and has proven its chops in a few areas of performance. Its latest feat is to bag DisplayMate’s top grade, putting it on the same level as Samsung and Apple when it comes to display quality.

It may have become somewhat of a joke that every new Samsung Galaxy or iPhone flagship gets an A+ from DisplayMate, no questions asked. That makes Xiaomi’s addition to this two-horse race a pretty glowing recommendation for the company’s latest premium phone. That said, few users might not exactly be able to distinguish the nuances of the site’s ratings.

DisplayMate does distill a few of the core points of the Xiaomi Mi 11’s record-breaking display performance. It says that the phone’s display is visually indistinguishable from perfect when it comes to color accuracy and contrast. It also gets the highest scores in both full brightness for OLED displays as well as peak display brightness.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen with a 3200×1440 resolution that DisplayMate also marks as having the highest visible screen resolution among its tested phones. Amusingly, it notes that 4K resolutions are pretty pointless since they don’t visually appear to any sharper on a small screen like a smartphone. Clearly, it isn’t a fan of Sony’s somewhat gimmicky 4K Xperia flagships.

Taken on its own, this review by DisplayMate might not be all that impressive but Xiaomi has also sneaked into DxOMark’s top 5. Needless to say, the company is slowly but surely asserting its presence in the high-end market, which should give more expensive brands like Samsung and even Huawei notice.