Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T 5G leaked in full

With all the attention, good and bad, that the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Microsoft Surface Duo, and even the LG Wing are getting, it’s almost too easy to forget that there are far more players in the smartphone market than these big guys. In China especially, Xiaomi’s name still resounds loudly and it’s about to remind the world why, but not before its Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G get leaked with barely anything left to the imagination.

In terms of core specs, Xiaomi’s next premium flagships are pretty much standard fare and are almost completely identical. Both, for example, have 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD screens, 8GB of RAM, and a very generous 5,000 mAh battery. They even both have three cameras on their back, even when the design makes it look like there are four.

There are a few notable specs, though, not all of them good. Both phones run on a Snapdragon 865, not the Plus version of the chip. Both do also have 144 Hz screens, a refresh rate that is still extremely rare on smartphones.

The difference between the two lies in their cameras. While both share the same 13MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro shooter, the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G only has a 64MP standard sensor while the Mi 10T Pro 5G goes with a 108MP and adds a touch of optical image stabilization. Despite the resemblance to the Vivo X50 Pro’s camera design, there doesn’t seem to be any gimbal system here.

All the Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro info you need ahead of the scheduled September 30 launch event!

More info coming tomorrow! GN till then😴

>https://t.co/xGSLieIcgx

>https://t.co/cEk1c0BI5y

>https://t.co/8XmcjPMtvY

>https://t.co/1W7l7O94Gt

>https://t.co/ixUeHZtt25 — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) September 27, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G series is scheduled to debut on September 30. Given that they are mostly half upgrades to the earlier Mi 10 line, they might find it harder to stand against the OnePlus 8T coming a few weeks later in both specs and especially global availability.