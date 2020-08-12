Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra tops DxOMark list, doesn’t live up to one leak

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was earlier described to shock the world and, in at least one aspect, it may have done just that with a bit of a pun. It didn’t, however, meet at least one rumored feature that would have really set it apart from the rest of the smartphone brood. Despite the absence of an under-display selfie camera, the Mi 10 Ultra did manage to impress DxOMark, which should cause Huawei some worry.

As far as specs go, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra sounds almost too ordinary, with a Snapdragon 865, not even an 865+, 8 to 12 GB of RAM, a 120Hz 6.67-inch OLED display, just to name a few. Its real talent, however, comes in its 120-watt wired charging and 50-watt wireless charging, both of which are currently the fastest in the world, charging the phone to full in just 23 minutes and 40 minutes, respectively. Whether long-term battery capacity will be severely impacted, however, is still something to be tested.

The Mi 10 Ultra’s 20MP camera doesn’t hide under the screen but is in a small punch-hole cutout at the corner. As far as cameras are concerned, though, it’s really the 120x AI super zoom that Xiaomi is most proud of. Judging by DxOMark’s review, it definitely has reasons to be.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra not only scores the highest still photo scores, having virtually no notable flaw, it also gets the site’s top video recording score of 106. Praised for getting all the basics right in stills, the phone’s default 4K 60fps video recording accentuates the already impressive exposure, detail, autofocus, and stability performance.

With a starting price of 5,299 RMB ($760), the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra already has a wide lead over other 2020 flagships. That price, DxOMark’s rating, and, more importantly, access to Google Play also gives it a huge advantage over whatever new flagship Huawei may have in store later this year.