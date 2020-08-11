Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra might debut with world’s first under-screen camera

With the news from last week, it’s almost easy to forget that there are other smartphone makers beyond Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Apple. There are, of course, dozens more and the year is too early to cut them out. Xiaomi definitely still has a lot to announce, as is typical of the company, but one model, in particular, could grab the mobile market’s attention. If this new rumor is true, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra might have one feature that Samsung and Apple could have only dreamed of a few years back.

To be clear, there is already a Xiaomi Mi 10 and even a Mi 10 Pro, both of which were announced way back in February. Of course, there’s always room for more spins and a Mi 10 Pro+ has also been rumored with what could be the mobile world’s first GPU tuner app. Now there is word of a Mi 10 Ultra, which may or may not be the same phone, with a special feature of its own.

Ice universe says it will shock the world but it definitely won’t be because of the core specs, which include a Snapdragon 865+ and 8GB of RAM, pretty normal by mid-2020 standards. The four cameras on its back, based on a set of leaked photos, is definitely a breath of fresh air compared to the bulging boxes of this year’s premium phones. The 6,299 RMB price tag, around $900, is definitely shocking for Xiaomi though not unheard of.

Mi 10 Ultra White Leaked Hands On Image, Promotional Leaked images & Leaked Pricing.

Mi 10 Ultra in White

Ross Young, a.k.a. @DSCCRoss, fortunately, gives a hint, claiming that it will have the first under panel camera. Xiaomi, along with OPPO, was one of the first to actually demo the technology that Samsung has long been talking about as being in development. Both companies also conceded that there were still some technical hurdles to overcome but it seems that Xiaomi may be willing to bet on that already.

It will likely be the first phone with an under panel camera. But volume will be (shockingly) small…:) Mostly a demo product from what I hear. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 7, 2020

Sadly, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra might be in extremely limited availability, not to mention completely unavailable in the US. No word yet on when Xiaomi will announce the Mi 10 Ultra or the Mi 10 Pro+ though, judging by the leaked packaging, it could be close now.