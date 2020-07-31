Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ might have a GPU feature found only on desktops

Smartphones are slowly but surely approaching PC-level performance, enough for certain companies to bank on mobile technologies to power their next-gen computers. One area where mobile still can’t catch up with is in graphics and it will still be a long time before it ever will. That said, it seems that there are efforts from Qualcomm and Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi that are giving users the option of tweaking their phones’ graphics performance to their preferences and needs.

Qualcomm started to get the ball rolling late last year when it announced that the Snapdragon 865 would have graphics drivers that can be updated via Google Play Store. This would allow Qualcomm and manufacturers to push out fixes and even new features to GPUs quickly without having to go through the painstaking and long process of rolling it out with a large firmware OTA update.

Now it seems that Qualcomm and Xiaomi are cooking up something special for the latter’s upcoming flagship, the Mi 10 Pro+. Ice universe revealed that Xiaomi’s Game Turbo app will have a mode that will let users adjust graphics parameters, including how fast or slow the GPU runs, anti-aliasing levels, and texture filtering type.

Super Leak：Xiaomi Mi10 Pro+ has a unique feature: Game Turbo, a mode developed by Xiaomi and Qualcomm's GPU team, which is unprecedented. You can use it to adjust GPU parameters and modes, including GPU frequency adjustment and so on. pic.twitter.com/Tu609T7Dy9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2020

As the leakster says, it is a functionality that’s unprecedented on a mobile GPU but something that is normal for desktop graphics systems. This will reportedly be part of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ but it still remains to be seen if it will remain a Xiaomi exclusive for long. While Xiaomi was the first to roll out a GPU updater app earlier this year, OPPO eventually followed suit this week.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ is expected to launch next month and will clearly have a gaming bent with this rumored feature. It will also have a 120Hz display, another perk for gamers, as well as a 108 megapixel camera.