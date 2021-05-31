Xiaomi HyperCharge shows off 200W wired and 120W wireless charging

Battery technology, especially for smartphones, hasn’t evolved that much in the past years. That’s why smartphone makers have, instead, tried to upgrade the part that they can have more direct control. Charging technology, in contrast to batteries, has grown by leaps and bounds and we’re now looking at charging output at looks almost too dangerous to be true. But that’s exactly what Xiaomi is showing off with its newest HyperCharge technology that can fill up your phone in just 8 or 15 minutes.

Xiaomi, along with the likes of OPPO, Vivo, and even OnePlus, has been pushing the boundaries of smartphone charging where bigger companies like Samsung fear to tread. Xiaomi was one of if not the first to demonstrate 100W wired charging which it did eventually make available to consumers as 120W charging with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Now it’s trying to break the Internet again with two charging claims that may get too hot for comfort.

Xiaomi HyperCharge, at least based on this video, supports both mind-blowing fast charging on both wired and wireless. Of course, wired will always be faster than wireless but it’s almost unbelievable that a phone could be charged to 100% in a matter of minutes using wireless charging technology.

With 200W wired charging, the phone in the demonstration goes from 0 to full in a matter of 8 minutes. For 100W wireless charging, the time almost doubles as expected. It does take 15 minutes for the same phone to charge to 100% using wireless technology.

Of course, Xiaomi does note that the phone shown in this video is a modified Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery. It will probably take some time before the technology actually becomes available to consumers but, given the risks involved, Xiaomi should take all the time it needs to perfect it.