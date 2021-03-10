Xbox update lands to prepare for Xbox Wireless Headset launch and more

A new software update is coming for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows 10. The update prepares the systems for the launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset. The update changes the Xbox Accessories app in advance of the wireless headset launch and adds new toggles for FPS boost and auto HDR for backward-compatible games. Updates for the Xbox Wireless Headset will happen on March 16.

With the update applied, Microsoft game consoles and Windows 10 devices can fine-tune audio controls for a customized audio experience. Users will have access to equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and control of the brightness of the mic’s mute light. Microsoft also notes that the headset can be updated with the latest features using wireless updates from the console.

The coming updates for backward-compatible game auto HDR and FPS boost settings deliver on a promise made in February. New toggles for FPS Boost and auto HDR will land with this update in the games settings area. When the game is restarted, selections will be applied, and users can verify them by pressing the Xbox button and checking for indicators under the clock. Not all games will support those features, so compatibility options may not be available.

Microsoft is also bringing Achievements back to the Xbox app on mobile devices. In March, Microsoft will be testing various achievement experiences within the app, beginning with a limited set of players before rolling out to everyone. The first update will bring a list of achievements to the app, an achievements detail screen, and achievement unlocked notifications. In the coming months, an additional update will land that brings features such as leader boards.

Microsoft is also bringing subscription management to the Xbox console, making it easier for customers to see information like last charge, charge, and date, and more in settings under Account. The update will also remove TV listings in OneGuide and bring improvements in the performance of the Manage screen and My games & apps.