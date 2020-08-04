Xbox serves up controller snark over Sony’s PS5 decision

The next-generation gaming consoles are on the horizon and ahead of their release comes all of the details, as well as many questions. Among the top inquiries from gamers were questions about backward compatibility, including whether any accessories for the current-generation models will work for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. Here to reinforce the point is Microsoft with a subtle jab at Sony.

We’ve already known what to expect from the Xbox Series X in terms of backward compatibility. Here to join Microsoft is Sony with its own clarifications — the company published a long list of information about PlayStation peripherals and more on its PlayStation blog yesterday, August 3.

Among other things, Sony said that the DualShock 4 controller that launched with the PS4 will not be compatible with the PS5, with one exception. PS5 owners will be able to use the DualShock 4 controller to play PS4 games on the new console, according to Sony, which says:

…we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.

Microsoft apparently couldn’t resist the urge to get a subtle jab in at Sony on that point, emphasizing in a new tweet that its Xbox Series X console will be compatible with all of the official Xbox One controllers, as well as the Xbox Elite Wireless controllers, Xbox Adaptive Controller, and any of the Xbox One ‘Designed for Xbox’ controllers, as well as those ‘Designed for’ headsets.

ICYMI: Xbox Series X is compatible with ALL Xbox One controllers across ALL games: 🎮 Official Xbox One Controllers

✨ Xbox Adaptive Controller

💪 Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers

🤝 ‘Designed for Xbox’ third-party Xbox One Controllers and headsets pic.twitter.com/V8e2RLzxa2 — Xbox (@Xbox) August 3, 2020

As for the PS5, Sony said that officially licensed ‘specialty peripherals’ like racing wheels and flight sticks will work with the next-gen console. As well, third-party headsets that feature a USB port or audio jack will work with the PS5, as will the Gold and Platinum Wireless Headsets. Finally, the PS VR Aim Controller and PS Move Motion Controllers will work with PS VR games that support them on PS5.