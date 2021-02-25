Xbox Series X restock at Walmart today: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an Xbox Series X, you’ll get your chance to buy one later today. Walmart has confirmed that it will be restocking the hard-to-find console this afternoon, and as a nice bonus, you’ll have a couple of different ways to pay for it – all at once or through Xbox All Access. Xbox All Access, as a reminder, allows you to pay for an Xbox console and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through 24 monthly installments.

Walmart confirmed its restock plans to The Verge today, noting that it will restock the console at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT today, February 25th. Most of Walmart’s restocks happen at 3 PM ET, which is a good thing to keep in mind for the times that Walmart opts not to give everyone advance notice.

Walmart didn’t tell The Verge if it’ll have Xbox Series S consoles in stock, so for now, the assumption is just that the more expensive (and more powerful) Xbox Series X will be restocked. If you’re interested in trying your luck, post up on the Walmart.com listing for the Xbox Series X and start refreshing the page a few minutes before the restock is due to happen. Alternatively, you can also download the Walmart app, which might be more reliable when it comes to actually getting through the checkout process.

Reliability is a big issue too, because with people swarming Walmart’s website, many users are often met with “Add to Cart” buttons that never become clickable or checkout pages that refuse to load properly. Indeed, Walmart can be something of crapshoot when it comes to actually obtaining one of these consoles, but then again, what isn’t when demand so greatly exceeds supply?

So, if you’re looking to snag an Xbox Series X, you’ll have your chance at Walmart this afternoon. Those looking for an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 might like to check out our tips guide on buying one of these in-demand consoles, but otherwise, good luck to all who are going to try to get an Xbox Series X from Walmart today.