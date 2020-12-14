Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 restock this week – When and where to start refreshing

If you’ve been trying to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X but haven’t had any luck yet, it looks like Best Buy will be the next place to turn to. Best Buy has announced that it will have next-gen consoles in stock beginning tomorrow as part of a three-day sale, but unfortunately, the company didn’t give us a specific time that these consoles will be available.

That’s potentially a good and a bad thing, depending on how much time you’ve got on your hands. Without knowing a specific time, there’s less likely to be a rush the moment consoles go in stock, possibly allowing vigilant webpage refreshers a chance to snag one before all stock is spoken for. Of course, that also means you have to watch the Best Buy listings like a hawk, otherwise you risk missing out on new stock entirely.

Heads up—we’re getting more NextGen consoles very soon! Check back tomorrow after 8 a.m. CT to see what we have in stock. https://t.co/1Isajk4QLL pic.twitter.com/dbeetPgJ5b — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 14, 2020

In any case, Best Buy said in a tweet today that it will be restocking Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 tomorrow, December 15th. An accompanying blog post tells us that the consoles will go back in stock sometime after 8AM CST/9AM EST, but doesn’t get anymore specific than that. These consoles will only be available online too, so don’t bother heading out to your local Best Buy store.

Alongside offering new next-gen console stock, Best Buy will also be kicking off a three-day sale that includes “thousands of deals” on products like TVs, laptops, and headphones. Obviously, don’t expect Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 to be discounted, but if you’re looking to get a new TV or some accessories to go along with your console of choice, there could be a deal or two to tap into with this sale.

So, here’s hoping that the restock happens somewhere close to 8AM CST at least, to save people from refreshing listings all day. If you’re trying to get a console from Best Buy, you might want to check our tips for securing one, but otherwise, good luck tomorrow.