Xbox Series X list of 120fps games at 12 and growing

Today we’re taking a peek at the growing list of games that’ll roll on Xbox One X and Xbox One S at 120fps (frames per second). These games can all be played at lower frame rates – but once you play them at 120fps, once you start really diving in to the future baseline, it’ll be difficult to go back. This list includes a variety of titles, from the off-road racing game DIRT 5 all the way to first person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War!

One of the most important advances made with this new generation in console gaming is the jump to 120fps frame rate potential. Xbox One made some of the most fantastic titles look great, but once we started seeing the same titles with significantly higher frame rates on the PC, Microsoft’s console graphics started to pale in comparison. Now, with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we’re ready to see these masterpieces on our television screen in full effect.

If you own DIRT 5 for Xbox One – good news – you’ll get a free upgrade to Xbox Series X, starting in November of 2020. This racing game is one of several titles that’ve already been released on the market in their lesser forms – they’ll be perfect inroads for Microsoft to show the big jump in performance available in their next-generation gaming consoles.

Another November release with a free upgrade is Gears 5. That game’s upgraded self will appear on November 10, 2020, in full 4K resolution on Xbox Series X. The same is true of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, available for play on November 10, 2020, with a free upgrade for people that already own the game on Xbox One, and 4K in the mix.

Orphan of the Machine will be available in 120fps too, in the “Fall 2020” range – which likely means we’ll see it in November. Rainbow Six Siege is prepared for 120fps gameplay at 4K with free upgrade for people that’ve already purchased the game. While we’re not certain of the release date or the 4K status of the game Second Extinction, we know there’ll be a free upgrade to the next-gen consoles and 120fps gameplay ready to roll at release.

The game Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will be released to Xbox Series X with 4K gameplay and 120fps gameplay – but we don’t yet know WHEN it’ll be released. The game Metal: Hellslinger will be released with 120fps with 1080p resolution, no free upgrade, with a release date inside 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13, 2020 with NO free upgrade and 120fps gameplay AND 4K gameplay. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will appear in November 2020 with NO free upgrade and 120fps, 1080p gameplay.

If you’re looking for Halo Infinite, you can expect a free upgrade inside the year 2021 with 120fps. No word yet on the resolution! ExoMecha will be released in 2021 with 120fps along with a few other 120fps titles we’ve not yet seen revealed – cross your fingers for a bunch!