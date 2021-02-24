Xbox Series X in stock at GameStop, PS5 restock imminent

A restock for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hit GameStop this afternoon in multiple formats. Online sales appeared for the Xbox Series S and White Controller System Bundle for $425. An Xbox Series X Madden NFL 21 and Black Controller System Bundle was released as well, for a cool $695.

If you’re looking for an Xbox Series S Digital Edition, GameStop released a selection today for the standard price of approximately $300 USD. There was an Xbox Series X NFL 21 bundle with a controller, headphones, and more available for approximately $755 USD as well.

GameStop also made clear this afternoon that their Xbox All Access subscription systems will be available starting on March 12, 2021. The device and game subscription system will cost either $24.99 per month or $34.99 per month depending on if you want an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X. Those systems appear in the GameStop online store now, but will not be available until March 12.

UPDATE: On March 5, 2021, GameStop will have a PlayStation 5 Spider-Man Ultimate Edition Bundle. That’ll include a $20 GameStop Gift Card and an extra controller for approximately $659.99 USD. It’s possible – however unlikely – that we’ll see other PlayStation 5 units available from GameStop before then.

UPDATE 2: Xbox Series X and/or Xbox Series S may be out of stock by the time you arrive in the online GameStop store this afternoon or later. Such is the nature of this hunt!

In all cases, it’s quite a bit more likely that you’ll find an Xbox Series X or Sony PlayStation 5 available in a bundle with a game and/or extra controller. If you’re looking for the console alone, it’s far less likely that you’ll be able to hit the purchase button and actually make it all the way to the point at which you get a confirmation email.