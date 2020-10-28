Xbox Series X feature could send you back to the bargain bin

This morning Xbox official Jason Ronald revealed a major win for the Xbox Series X and S. The question of backwards compatibility with games from Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One has been answered. All Xbox games, all games for Xbox 360, and all titles that worked on Xbox One, ALL of them, save a few Kinect-dependent games – will work on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Per Ronald, the whole lot will be “available – and look and play better – on Xbox Series X|S at launch.”

The first Xbox was released in the year 2001. In the year 2006, Microsoft released the Xbox 360 in the year 2005, followed by the Xbox One in 2013. The original Xbox has a total of 1000+ games, Xbox 360 has 2000+ games, and Xbox One has 2600+ games. Some of these games are repeats – or remakes of the same game with compatibility for the newer system. But now, with the Xbox Series X|S, the whole lot will be available to play on one console.

Kinect compatibility is the only issue, here. If you’re attempting to buy and/or use an Xbox game from any generation on your Xbox Series X or S, and that game requires the use of a Kinect device, you’re probably going to have a bad time. There is no Kinect for Xbox Series X or S, and there probably will not be a Kinect any time soon, if ever.

An important bit of the message from Ronald today is the assurance that all games will be playable on Xbox Series X and S “at launch.” This does not necessarily mean they’ll all be able to be loaded VIA the console’s game store – you might still need an old game disc, if you’ve got a bunch lying around.

On that note: Maybe it’s time to hit up the old discount games store? Or hit up a garage sale / boot sale or flea market before winter arrives. Make sure you’re wearing a mask and get those sanitized dollar bills out!