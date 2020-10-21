Xbox Series X better than PS5 pre-launch for one key reason

The Xbox Series X has a significant advantage over the Sony PlayStation 5 before launch. Not because the devices aren’t capable of the same graphics power, or the Xbox is designed to fit under your television’s weird table any better. But because the Xbox Series X rolls with a list of games that’ll run with an image refresh rate of 120FPS – a list that’s larger than that of the PS5.

The PlayStation 5 game console has a list of games that’ll run at 120FPS right out the gate. The list is good – the games will be great. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the games that’ll run at this high frame rate on the PS5 at launch.

Sony PlayStation 5 120FPS games (10/21/2020):

• Dirt 5

• Call of Duty: Black Ops Code War

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

• Rainbow Six Siege

• Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The list of 120FPS games for Xbox Series X is… significantly longer than that of the PS5. The Xbox list also includes every single one of the games that are included on the 120FPS list for PlayStation.

Xbox Series X 120FPS games (10/21/2020):

• Dirt 5

• Call of Duty: Black Ops Code War

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

• Rainbow Six Siege

• Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

• The Falconeer

• Orphan of the Machine

• Second Extinction

• Gears 5

• ExoMecha

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps

• Metal: Hellslinger

• Gears Tactics

• Halo Infinite (multiplayer only at the moment)

• Halo: The Master Chief Collection

It’s not as if anyone is making their decision to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X based on a single feature like this, right? Surely it couldn’t be that, this late in the game, there are people out there who’ll see a list of 120FPS games and think, wow, this makes me want one console more than the other. Or wow, maybe Microsoft’s made a bigger impact on developers with respect to higher image frame rates for games?