Here’s when Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders open

Ever since Microsoft announced pricing and release dates for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we’ve known that the company is planning to open up pre-orders for both consoles on September 22nd. If the PlayStation 5 has taught us anything, it’s that precise timing will likely be crucial for those who want to secure an Xbox Series X/S pre-order as soon as possible. Microsoft has now confirmed when pre-orders will open up on September 22nd, so get ready to set your alarms and mark your calendars.

The time to write down is 11 AM EDT/8 AM PDT on the morning of the 22nd, Microsoft has confirmed to us. Retailers that will be offering Xbox Series X/S pre-orders include GameStop, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Microsoft’s own online store. If you’re planning to try to pre-order a console for yourself, you might want to make sure you’re ready to place your order right at 11 AM on the 22nd, because they’re likely to sell out very quickly.

Indeed, pre-orders opened for both models of the PlayStation 5 yesterday, shortly after Sony revealing pricing and release date information in its PS5 Showcase. It didn’t take long at all for a number of retailers to report that they were sold out of pre-orders, and we’re expecting Xbox Series X/S orders to go similarly fast.

For Microsoft, the next generation will be comprised of two separate consoles. The company’s flagship console will be the Xbox Series X, which will cost $499.99 at release and will target 4K gaming at up to 120fps. The second console, Xbox Series S, could be something of a wild card, as it’s a fair amount less powerful than both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. With a price tag of $299.99 – significantly less than both flagship consoles – it could find an sizable audience among those who want a step up from current-gen hardware but don’t want to commit $500.

Microsoft’s two new consoles will be launching on November 10th, followed very closely by the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on November 12th. That second week in November is going to be a big one, and the console that comes out on top with early adopters could be down to which company can fulfill the most pre-orders.