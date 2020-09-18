Xbox Series X and S preorders – The retailers to hit refresh on

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed precisely when Xbox Series X pre-orders will be opening. The date and time to remember is September 22nd at 8AM PDT/11AM EDT, and those looking to order either an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will definitely want to write that down, because we’re guessing that pre-orders will sell out quickly. Microsoft has also shared a comprehensive list of retailers that will be offering Xbox Series X/S pre-orders, covering a number of regions around the world.

In the United States, retailers include the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, and Newegg. In Canada, the list is very similar, as participating retailers include the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, and The Source.

Those looking to pick up an Xbox Series X/S in the UK, where pre-orders open at 8AM BST on the 22nd, have a ton of options: Microsoft, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, and Shopto will all be offering pre-orders. Australian gamers will want to check with the Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, and Harvey Norman when pre-orders open at 8AM AEST, while those in New Zealand (8AM NZST) can reserve an Xbox Series X with Microsoft, JB HiFi, EB Games, and Spark.

In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, pre-orders will open at 9AM CEST and retailers include Microsoft, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, and Elkjøp/Elgiganten. Keep in mind that for all regions, pre-orders will be available from “other participating retailers,” so it could be worth the time to check with regional retailers to see if they’ll be offering pre-orders. Come the 22nd, those regional retailers might not run out of units as quickly as the national or international chains.

Microsoft will also offer Xbox Series X/S pre-orders through Xbox All Access in the United States (Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart), Australia (Telstra), New Zealand (Spark), the UK (GAME and Smyths Toys), Denmark (Elgiganten), Finland (Gigantti), Norway (Elkjøp), and Sweden (Elgiganten). Unfortunately, Microsoft says that Xbox All Access pre-orders won’t be available on the 22nd in Canada, France, Poland, and South Korea, though the company does plan to launch the program in those regions ahead of the Xbox Series X/S release on November 10th.