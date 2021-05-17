Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 restock this week: Where and when

If you’re looking for either the PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, this might be your lucky week. Target was tipped to get stock of both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 this week, likely on Wednesday, the 19th of May, 2021. Both Best Buy and Walmart COULD get stock at around the same time – though we’ve not gotten a direct tip on either, generally one follows the other, and the Target release is very, very likely.

UPDATE: Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are likely to appear on Wednesday this week at Target. Per Matt Swider with TechRadar, on Twitter, both Walmart and Best Buy will POSSIBLY have PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday of this week – that’s the 20th of May, 2021. If you miss Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, we’ve got a list of places you might try instead.

The other locations with which you may want to try to find stock of PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X include GameStop (though they generally have bundles), Antonline, Costco, Adorama, Kohls, Newegg, Amazon, Dell, Sony, and the Microsoft store. These are mostly online store sources for stock – don’t hold your breath for physical store stock.

If you’re planning on purchasing a PlayStation 5, be prepared to pay at least $500 USD for the disc version, or $400 for the digital edition. The digital edition does not have a disc slot, so you’ll be doing all your gaming by purchase in the marketplace on the console itself.

If you’re seeking out an Xbox Series X, you’ll be buying one for at least $500, too. This is the one with the disc slot, while the Xbox Series S is the version with no space for a disc. Like the PS5 digital edition, the Xbox Series S is made for digital games only – no physical buying of game discs at stores – and it’ll cost you around $300 USD.