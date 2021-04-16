Xbox Series S restock happening right now

While the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 continue to sell out everywhere, those who are on the hunt for the less expensive Xbox Series S are in luck today. The console is back in stock at the moment, but like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there’s no telling how long it will be available.

The Xbox Series S is back in stock at Microsoft right now with a limit of one console per customer. Those buying an Xbox Series S can choose to create a bundle with a $10 discount on an Xbox Wireless Controller. As we’ve seen in the past, there are a vast array of Xbox Wireless Controllers to choose from with this bundle, ranging from the new model that was introduced alongside the Xbox Series X|S to older Xbox One controllers. You can even get an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 in this bundle, though even with that $10 discount, the Elite Series 2 is still a very expensive controller.

The only other bundle option you have with the Xbox Series S is Microsoft Complete for Xbox accidental damage coverage, which runs $49. Keep in mind that you don’t need to purchase an Xbox Series S with an extra controller or that accidental damage coverage – instead, you can simply purchase an Xbox Series S (which comes with one controller in the box) for $299.99.

We’ve been seeing stock for the Xbox Series S begin to stabilize a little bit, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. While the console has an attractive price tag that puts it well below the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, it’s also underpowered compared to those consoles, making it a bit more niche and its appeal a bit more limited.

Still, here’s hoping the fact that the Xbox Series S no longer sells out immediately is a sign of things to come for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. We’ll let you know when we see those other consoles back in stock too, so stay tuned for more.