Xbox One testers get DTS:X spatial sound for headphones

Last week, Microsoft introduced the latest Alpha Skip-Ahead release for users participating in the program. With this version comes a number of bug fixes, as well as support for DTS:X spatial sound for headphones. The DTS Sound Unbound app isn’t available on Xbox yet, but insiders can find an unreleased Xbox version in the Xbox Insider Hub.

If you’re part of the alpha testing crew on Xbox, you can now access the DTS:X spatial sound for headphones by heading into the Xbox Insider Hub on the console. Within there, you’ll need to hop into the Insider Content section where you’ll find a new option called “DTS Sound Unbound.”

Click join on that new offering and then install the DTS Sound Unbound app — note that you’ll have to grab it from the Xbox Insider Hub because it isn’t yet available in the regular Xbox store. This is despite the Xbox Audio Settings page currently linking testers to the Xbox Store page for the app.

Once installed, launch the app and agree to its privacy policy and EULA, then agree to the free 24-hour trial license presented within the app. During the testing period, Xbox One owners can extend this free trial through the entire testing period to get access to the spatial headphone audio. You can find the full details on Xbox Wire here.

Of course, the feature will eventually be made available for all Xbox One owners, but it’s unclear when the Alpha Skip-Ahead release (2008.200616-0000) will be released to everyone. Joining the new feature are a number of fixes for the platform, plus Microsoft details some known issues still present in this version, including some bugs involving game DVR, audio, the activity feeds, and more.