Xbox One owners just got a new way to stream free live TV

Redbox, the company best known for its red movie vending machines, launched a free ad-supported live streaming TV service earlier this year, one you probably haven’t heard of. Bringing attention back to the service is a new announcement from Redbox revealing that Xbox One owners can now access this streaming service through their consoles.

The Xbox One is officially the first gaming console to get support for Redbox Free Live TV, the streaming service that joins similar offerings like Pluto TV. Free streaming TV services have become increasingly popular as consumers have grown weary of paying for new services, ones that largely contribute to the fragmentation of the streaming market.

As we detailed back in February, Redbox Free Streaming TV gives users access to mostly older shows and movies split up into “channels.” The content is presented with a cable-like channel guide with genres covering everything from news and sports to comedy, reality TV, and kids shows.

The service was very slim when it launched earlier this year, but appears to have been fleshed out a bit, making it notable as a free streaming option. Channels currently listed on the service — which can be accessed directly in a web browser — include things like Pac-12 Classics, Docurama, Cheddar, Black News Channel, CONtv, and more.

In addition to accessing the service through web browsers, anyone can download the Redbox on Android and iOS to watch the service on mobile. Likewise, Redbox offers apps for a number of other platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and smart TVs from companies like Vizio, Samsung, and LG. The Xbox One has joined this list.