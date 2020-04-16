Xbox One Free Play Days serves up two new games this weekend

Microsoft has kicked off another Free Play Days event, making two different games free-to-play for the upcoming weekend. Last time we say Microsoft host a Free Play Days promo was actually last weekend, when it made Gears 5 free-to-play for a six day period. The two games at the center of this promotion are going free today, and as with previous Free Play Days promos, they’re each getting a discount for those who decide they want to own them.

The first game included in this promotion is F1 2019, with Microsoft saying that this game includes “all the drivers, circuits, and official teams from the 2019 season, including the addition of F2.” While those looking to get into a Formula 1 game probably already know what to expect, F1 2019 promises a larger focus on “graphic fidelity and environments.”

Joining F1 2019 is Warhammer: Chaosbane, which has the distinction of being the first hack-and-slash action game set in the Warhammer universe. Chaosbane seems to take a certain amount of inspiration from the giants of the action RPG genre, so if you enjoy games like Diablo, then Chaosbane might be worth checking out.

If you decide you like either of these games, you’ll be able to pick them up at a discounted price. The Standard Edition and Legends Edition of F1 2019 have both seen their prices drop by 75% for the duration of this event, dropping to $15.00 and $17.50, respectively. Chaosbane, meanwhile, has three different editions that have been discounted by 60% – the Standard Edition is down to $16.00, the Deluxe Edition is down to $26.00, and finally, the Magnus Edition is down to $32.00.

Keep in mind that you need to be either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to download these games, but by this point, it’s safe to assume to most Xbox One owners are subscribed to one of those services. F1 2019 and Warhammer: Chaosbane are free now until Sunday, April 19th at 11:59PM PDT.