Xbox One Free Play Days serves up three very different games this weekend

Microsoft has announced a new Free Play Days promotion happening on Xbox One this weekend. In all, there will be three games that are free to check out during the event, and this time around, the three titles on offer are very different. As always, the games participating in the Free Play Days weekend will also be discounted for the duration of the promotion as well, so if you find a game you like, you can buy it at a lower price than usual.

The first game on offer is Saints Row IV: Re-Elected. This one needs little introduction, as it’s the most recent mainline game in the Saints Row series, touched up and ported to current-generation consoles with its two expansions included. If you haven’t played it by now, this is a good chance to try it, though we’re assuming that most people interested in Saints Row have already checked it out one way or another.

Second up for the weekend is Blasphemous, which might draw some more interest given the fact that it’s a relatively recent game. The Metroidvania title was funded through a Kickstarter campaign and released last year to solid reviews, so if you’re a fan of games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Hollow Knight, it’s definitely worth a download this weekend.

Finally, we have Assetto Corsa Competizione, a simulation racer that launched on PC last year and only came to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this past summer. If you’ve had your fill of Forza Motorsport = the Xbox One’s other big sim racer – this could indeed be worth a look.

All three of these games are now free to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and will be through Sunday, October 11th at 11:59 PM PDT. If you decide you like them, you can grab Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for $4.99 (75% off), Blasphemous for $12.50 (50% off) and Assetto Corsa Competizione for $29.99 (25% off) from the Xbox Store during the Free Play Days weekend.