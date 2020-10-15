Xbox new UI rolls out with Customer Profile themes

Microsoft’s new consoles, stylistically named the “Xbox Series X|S”, are just a few weeks away from shipping with a new design physically and digitally. The user interface will feature a new look and feel and introduce new ways to get started. To make sure that the Xbox’s loyal fans won’t feel left out, it is now rolling out the October update that will make the Xbox One family share the same UI DNA as the upcoming next-gen consoles.

Introduced back in August, the Xbox’s new user experience or UX spruces things up while keeping some things the same. While the new look and feel unify Xbox’s visual style across all platforms, including PC and mobile, the overall layout remains unchanged, making the entire interface familiar to older gamers.

New Xbox owners, however, will be treated to an easier experience when getting started, Xbox promises. The Xbox experience will be personalized to the currently logged in Xbox account and can have auto sign-in enabled, otherwise, Xbox will display an account chooser when turning on the console. And since new accounts won’t have “recently used” apps and games, that list will instead be prepopulated with frequently used apps like the Xbox Game Pass or Microsoft Store instead.

To further personalize the experience, Xbox is also rolling out Customer Profiles themes to let players add some personality to their pages. To get things started, as well as to do a bit of advertisement, there are three new themes around the upcoming Series X and Series S consoles.

Microsoft says this is just the tip of the iceberg as it continues to unify the visual style and user experience across all of the Xbox universe. This will also be the same UX that will greet owners of the Xbox Series X|S so Xbox One owners can at least experience a bit of that freshness even before those launch.