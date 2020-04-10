Xbox Live is down right now: Status of outage updated

The official Xbox Support group released a note this afternoon confirming the down status of Xbox Live online play. This system is down for some players for two significant areas of functionality. One of these areas is Joining Parties – one of the most essential bits of the entire Xbox Live universe.

The other major element – the most KEY element of the entirety of Xbox Live – is playing online multiplayer. That’s having issues right now, too. For those gamers that are doubly-certainly home and playing right now, this is a bit of a micro-disaster. People are home on quarantine from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during this global pandemic – and they’re home here on Friday because it’s “Good Friday” – the Friday before Easter.

The good news is that Microsoft’s Xbox Support team is investigating and will be updating as they reach some fixes. If you’re hoping to find the answers from the source, you’ll want to head to the Xbox Live Status page. That’s listed at the BETA portal for Xbox Live Status at the moment.

There you’ll find issues with “Social and Gaming” as well as “Xbox One: Party.” The Social and Gaming section showed an outage starting today, April 10, 2020, at 1:49:34 PM Eastern Time. They’ve sent an update, saying they were investigating as of 2:41:57 PM Eastern Time, but no resolution has yet been reached.

The exact same times were listed for outage reporting and updates for Xbox One: Party on the support page for Xbox Live status. You’ll find the basic message at the list as of 2:50 Central Time, April 10, 2020: “Hello Xbox members, we’re currently experiencing an issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back for updates.”

We’ll let you know if and when the service returns. For now though, courage!