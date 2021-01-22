Xbox Live Games With Gold gets an extra title in February 2021

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2021, and it seems that next month Gold subscribers are going to get a bonus game. Instead of the typical four games for free, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will have five, with none other than Gears 5 leading the charge. Gears 5 is a game that many Xbox One owners and even PC gamers will be familiar with, because it’s one of the first-party titles Microsoft uses heavily in Xbox Game Pass advertising.

In fact, it’s likely that most Xbox owners have already played Gears 5 by now given its inclusion in Game Pass, but if that’s you, this is at least a chance to add the game to your library. Gears 5 will be available through Games with Gold for the entire month of February, from the 1st to the 28th.

The four games joining Gears 5 next month cover a pretty wide range of genres. The first is the HD remaster of Resident Evil, which is based on the GameCube remake and was released back in 2015 for Xbox One and Xbox 360. The game is joining Xbox Games with Gold as Capcom is revealing the first details about Resident Evil Village, so if yesterday’s showcase got you in the mood for some Resident Evil action, you’ll soon be able to relive some memories on Microsoft’s dime.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will also be up for grabs next month, rounding out the selection of Xbox One games. For backward compatibility games, we’re getting Lost Planet 2 from the days of the Xbox 360 and Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, a game that originally launched on the OG Xbox.

Like Gears 5, Resident Evil will be available for the entire month of February. Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb will be available from February 1st to 15th, while Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition and Lost Planet 2 will both be available from February 16th to 28th.