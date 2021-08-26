Xbox Live Games with Gold for September 2021 taps two classic titles

With September nearly here, today Microsoft revealed the four games that will be up for grabs through Xbox Live Games with Gold. As always, these four games will be free to claim to anyone who has an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold, and players will have continued access to them for as long as they remain subscribed. The four free games for September cover many different genres, so there’s a little something for everyone.

The first release up for grabs next month is Warhammer: Chaosbane, an action RPG set in the Warhammer universe that allows players to pick from four different classes. This is the first action RPG for the Warhammer series, and it supports up to four-player co-op, allowing players to roll through the narrative with a full party. Warhammer games have been a familiar sight in Games with Gold lately, so it was only a matter of time before we made our way to Chaosbane – a fairly recent title that was released in 2019.

Joining Warhammer: Chaosbane for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players is Mulaka, an action-adventure video game that tasks playing with combating a “strange foulness” that is corrupting the land of the Tarahumara people – a group of people indigenous to the Americas. Players will be able to tap into the power of Tarahumara demigods as they play, with the game’s setting inspired by the Sierra Madre mountain range.

For the two backward compatible titles, it seems we’ve got some big names to look forward to. First is Zone of the Enders HD Collection, which features both the original Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner. It’ll be joined by Samurai Shodown II, a classic fighting game first released in 1994 and eventually made its way to Xbox Live Arcade.

Just as with every month, these games will be available at different points throughout September. Warhammer: Chaosbane will be available for the entire month of September, while Mulaka will be available from September 16th to October 15th. The two backward compatible games will split September down the middle, with Zone of the Enders HD Collection available September 1st-15th and Samurai Shodown II available September 16th-30th.