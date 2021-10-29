Xbox Live Games with Gold for November offers up two indie gems

Just as Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for November, so too has Microsoft announced the next batch of titles that will be available through Xbox Games with Gold. As always, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be getting four different games to download next month. Two of these games will be Xbox One titles, while the other two are Xbox 360 games playable through backward compatibility. All of the games offered through Games with Gold will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, even though none were made specifically for the platform.

The first game on offer will likely please fans of physics-based gameplay. Moving Out will be free for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners, and as the name suggests, it’ll put players in the role of movers, tasking them with moving marked items without damaging them. The game can be played solo or in co-op with up to four players total, and we imagine that co-op play gets particularly zany.

Kingdom Two Crowns is the next game on tap for Xbox One and Xbox Series X players. Kingdom Two Crowns is a strategy game that blends tower defense and resource-management mechanics. Despite how complex that sounds, there isn’t a ton of hands-on gameplay, as players will mostly be riding their horse across the screen and collecting money to fund their kingdom’s defense. Kingdom Two Crowns may not be a big name, but it has some stellar user reviews on places like Steam, so it could be well worth the bandwidth to download it.

For the backward compatible games, we’ve got Rocket Knight and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes, both for Xbox 360. While Lego Batman 2 likely needs no introduction, it’s worth highlighting Rocket Knight for anyone who grew up with the Sega Genesis. Rocket Knight, of course, was the main character in Sparkster and Rocket Knight Adventures, and he made his return to starring in video games with the Xbox 360.

As always, Microsoft is staggering these game releases throughout the month. Moving Out will be available November 1st-30th, while Kingdom Two Crowns will go free on November 16th and remain available through December 15th. Rocket Knight, meanwhile, will be available from November 1st-15th, and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes will close the month out with availability from November 16th-30th.