Xbox Live Games with Gold for April put us in the boots of Vikings and truck drivers

April is nearly upon us, which means today Microsoft revealed a new batch of Xbox Live Games with Gold titles. While April doesn’t seem like it’s going to be some kind of bang-up month for the service, there will still be some interesting games up for grabs. At the very least, we can expect a pretty wide collection of genres on offer in April.

The first game on offer is Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, an Xbox One action RPG from 2017 that could be worth a download for fans of games like Diablo or Path of Exile. Players will going toe-to-toe with the “beasts of Ragnarok,” in this game, so this is definitely one for fans of Norse mythology. Players also have their choice of weapon style – as they should in any good action RPG – and will use those weapons to cut through hordes of enemies.

The second Xbox One game up for grabs next month will be Truck Racing Championship. As the name suggests, you’ll be racing semi trucks across 14 different circuits, with 45 trucks to pick from. You can’t really get a pair of games that are as far apart in genre as Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Truck Racing Championship are, so at least Microsoft is keeping things interesting in April.

Then we have the two retro offerings from the days of the Xbox 360: Dark Void and Hard Corps: Uprising. Dark Void got a fair bit of attention for itself around the time it was new thanks to its flying mechanics, while Hard Corps: Uprising took the run-and-gun gameplay of Contra and upgraded it for the then-modern era.

As a reminder, all four of these games are playable on Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility, so those of you who have already managed to snag one of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles can partake in the Games with Gold action as well. Vikings: Wolves of Midgard will be available April 1st – 30th, Truck Racing Championship will be available April 16th – May 30th, Dark Void will be available April 1st – 15th, and finally, Hard Corps: Uprising will be available April 16th – 30th.