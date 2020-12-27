Xbox Games with Gold January 2021 lineup includes combat and zombies

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for January 2021, giving players a look at what they’ll soon be able to download for free. The titles will be available to subscribers who have the Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X consoles — according to Microsoft, the games are collectively valued at $79.96 USD.

The new year will kick off with four titles in the Games with Gold lineup: Little Nightmares, Dead Rising, The King of Fighters XIII, and Breakdown. The first two titles are typically priced at $19.99, the third at $29.99, and the last at $9.99. As with past months, you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to download the titles for free.

Only Little Nightmares, a game about a ‘mysterious vessel’ filled with ‘corrupted souls,’ will be available to download over the full month of January. The King of Fighters XIII will be available to download from January 1 to January 15.

Likewise, Dead Rising, a remastered version of the hit zombie survival game, will be available for subscribers to download from January 16 to February 15. Finally, combat game Breakdown will be available to download from January 16 to January 31.

The Xbox Live Gold subscription is available as a standalone plan or as part of the Xbox Game Pass. Assuming you sign up for the Live Gold plan, you can get one month for $9.99/month or pay quarterly at $24.99 for three months. Meanwhile, Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/month.