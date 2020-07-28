Xbox Games with Gold for August go heavy on classic Xbox nostalgia

Yesterday, Sony revealed the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for August, and now Microsoft is following suit. Today the company revealed the Xbox Live Games with Gold for the month of August, and we’ve got something of a strange sight: not a single Xbox 360 game is included. It isn’t often that happens, but nevertheless, August’s Games with Gold lineup is comprised of two Xbox One games and two Xbox games.

The first game on offer next month will be Portal Knights on Xbox One. Portal Knights is billed as a sandbox RPG with some survival and crafting elements that allows you to play solo or group up with others. Normally priced at $20, Portal Knights will be free for the entire month of August through Games with Gold.

The second Xbox One game is Override: Mech City Brawl. You probably could have gleaned this from the title alone, but if you’re a fan of giant mechs duking it out, this game is probably for you. Microsoft says that the game has both a “full-length campaign” and a number of multiplayer modes to boot, so this Games with Gold promo should bring an influx of new players to the game. Override will be free from August 16th until September 15th.

Jumping back to the OG Xbox era, we’ve got MX Unleashed as the first free game for Xbox 360 owners, though it’s also playable on Xbox One thanks to backwards compatibility. Perhaps the most notable game of the month is the second Xbox throwback: Red Faction II, a classic Xbox first-person shooter that’s once again playable on both platforms.

MX Unleashed will be available from August 1st to August 15th, while Red Faction II will be available from the 16th to the 31st. All in all, it’s a fairly quiet month for Xbox Games with Gold, especially when compared to the August games for PlayStation Plus. This announcement means you’ve only got a few more days to grab some of the Games with Gold for July, so be sure to do that before the calendar turns over into August.