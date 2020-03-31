Xbox Games with Gold for April 2020: Project Cars, Fable, more

Today Microsoft revealed all the Xbox Games with Gold for Xbox LIVE Gold / Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. They include Project Cars 2, a big Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, and a couple of Xbox 360 games of high repute! One is the legendary Fable (in Fable Anniversary form), the other is Toybox Turbos. These games will be available to play for free for the month of April* with Xbox Live Gold as part of the “Games with Gold” program.

Toybox Turbos is a sort of mini game in more ways than one. You’ll get a total of 18 tracks and the ability to collect and customize 35 vehicles. This is the sort of game you get if you were a toy cars on tracks sort of kid and you want to share that with your kid now, or if you’re stuck at home for quarantine for COVID-19 and you don’t want to go out and buy a bunch of Hot Wheels cars and tracks now, but want that feeling of dropping a car down the orange track.

Fable Anniversary is the classic Fable experience given a kick in the pants. This edition of Fable has “all new textures, models, and lighting” with the same old-school experience. This is another situation where if you’ve experienced the original, you’ll probably enjoy this remix.

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle is the sort of collection you get if you’ve got a LOT of time on your hands. It’s all RPG, all the time. And there’s just SO MUCH OF IT. If you considered attempting to get a Dungeons & Dragons game going over Skype and it fell through, here’s your chance to have all that fun without actually connecting with friends over the web during quarantine.

Project CARS 2 is a masterpiece of racing madness. This game has 180+ vehicles with 140+ tracks. The key to CARS is the physics. This is just about as close to the real deal as you can possibly get – on a game console, anyway.

Date availability

*The “month of April” is a bit strange, this time around, when it comes to the list of games available in this program. Project Cars 2 is the real deal, that game is available for free from April 1 all the way to April 30. Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle is available from April 16 until May 15 – so that’s a month, but the month starts halfway through April.

Fable Anniversary for Xbox One and Xbox 360 has availability just April 1 through April 15. Then on April 16, Toybox Turbos is available from that date until April 30 for both Xbox 360 and Xbox One. If you’re going to join any of the Xbox One Live/ Gold/ etc programs, join on the 1st of April, or you might run into a charge now, then another charge tomorrow – it’s tricky!