Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets a discount in time for big additions

Last summer, Microsoft introduced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, something of a premium offering for to subscribe to all of Microsoft’s services. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC along with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, allowing you to play Xbox games online. It’s a nice little package deal if you play on Xbox One and PC, but it can be a bit on the expensive side.

Game Pass Ultimate runs $15 a month, and while that’s definitely a discount over subscribing to Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and Xbox Live Gold all individually, $15 is definitely on the higher end when it comes to monthly entertainment subscriptions. If you’ve been on the fence about subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate, you might want to check out Best Buy or Amazon today, as both are offering a discounted subscription the service.

Specifically, both Best Buy and Amazon are offering three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $22.99, which is just a hair under half-off. Outside of new subscriber promotions, we don’t often see Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions go this low.

On Amazon, your only option is to buy a digital code, while Best Buy gives you the choice of buying a code or a physical card (though, for the sake of convenience, it’s probably better to just go with the code). It’s worth pointing out that this promotion doesn’t apply to one-month codes, which are still at their normal price of $14.99. This is a good time to sign up for Xbox Game Pass too, as No Man’s Sky and Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix are slated to land on the service this month.

So, if you’ve been thinking about signing up for Game Pass Ultimate, this is a good way to get your toes wet and get a 3-month subscription on the cheap. Just as well, if you’re already subscribed, you can pick up one of these codes to add more time to your subscription. There’s no indication of how long this deal will last, so it might be a good idea to pick one up sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.