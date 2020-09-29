Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Fall updates: New games, EA Play

Back at the beginning of this month, Microsoft made a big announcement regarding Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC, revealing that EA Play would be joining both services. We weren’t given a precise date for the roll out of EA Play, but that all changed today. Microsoft has revealed when EA Play will be joining Xbox Game Pass, and it looks like the company is planning to hit the ground running in the next generation.

That’s because EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10th, the same day the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch. EA Play will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on console on that day, meaning you’ll be able to download the games available through EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. We’ll then see EA Play launch for Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers and Windows 10 at some point in December (EA Play won’t be available for standard Xbox Game Pass subscribers).

Keep in mind that this isn’t a full integration, but rather an entitlement that essentially gives you a free subscription to EA Play. That means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will still need to create an EA account and link it with their Xbox account to get access to EA’s games, while those on PC will need to download the EA PC client as well.

In an FAQ about the launch of EA Play, Microsoft explains that those who have subscribed to both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through the Microsoft Store will have their EA Play subscription automatically cancelled and any remaining subscription time over 50 days will be rounded up and converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time “at a ratio of three to one.” Microsoft gives us a couple of examples, saying that those who have between 50 days and 3 months of EA Play left will get one month of Game Pass Ultimate added to their account, while those who have between 4 and 6 months of EA Play left will get 2 extra months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In other Xbox Game Pass news, October is shaping up to be a big month for the service. Following Microsoft’s announced acquisition of ZeniMax Media, we’ll see DOOM Eternal arrive on Android and console on October 1st. It’ll be joined by Drake Hollow on the Xbox Game Pass for PC, with Brutal Legend (console), Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, console, PC), and Ikenfell (console and PC) following on October 8th.

The games leaving this month include Felix the Reaper, Metro 2033 Redux, Minit, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, and State of Mind. All of those are disappearing from the service on October 15th, so if you’re in the middle of any of them, finish them up before then. You can read more about the the new content coming to Game Pass in October over on Xbox Wire, but otherwise, get ready for the arrival of EA Play.