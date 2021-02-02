Xbox Game Pass serves up Final Fantasy XII, Jurassic World Evolution in February

Those who have looked at a calendar recently will know that we’ve officially crossed over into February, which means that a new batch of games are heading to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has announced seven new titles that will be joining Game Pass in the first two weeks of February, and there are some fairly big names on the list. Perhaps the biggest name is Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, which is joining a selection of Final Fantasy games already on the service.

The version of Final Fantasy XII that’s landing on Xbox Game Pass is the expanded and remastered edition that we saw launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch between 2017 and 2019. So, if you’ve yet to play Final Fantasy XII, it seems like we’re getting the definitive edition of the game through Xbox Game Pass.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age won’t be arriving until February 11th, and before it joins Game Pass, we have a few additions to look forward to on February 4th. On that day, we’ll Ghost of a Tale (PC), Project Winter (Android, console, and PC), and The Falconeer (Android, console, and PC) join the lineup.

Joining Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on February 11th will be Jurassic World Evolution (Android and console), Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and console), and Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android). If you’re a fan of theme park simulation games, Jurassic World Evolution is well worth checking out, though the base game did fall a little short of expectations at launch.

As always, there are a number of games that are leaving the service this month as well. On February 15th, we’ll say goodbye to De Blob, Ninja Gaiden II, and World of Horror. On February 16th, the very next day, Shadows of the Damned will be departing as well. So, if you’re currently in the middle of any of those games, be sure to finish them up before the end of the month.