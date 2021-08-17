Xbox Game Pass picks up Humankind, Star Wars, Psychonauts 2 to close out August

We find ourselves in the second half of August, which means that a new batch of games is on the way to Xbox Game Pass. Today Microsoft announced nine new games that are headed to Xbox Game Pass to close out the month. From strategy to adventure to Star Wars, it seems there’s a little something for everyone in this lineup as well.

The additions get going today with a new strategy game from Sega and a handful of EA Play games coming to the cloud. Humankind is joining Xbox Game Pass for PC today, while Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are all joining Xbox Cloud Gaming. All of these EA games were available through Xbox Game Pass previously, so they aren’t exactly new to the service, but if you’ve got a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can now play them through the cloud.

On August 19th, we’ll see the addition of Recompile (cloud, console, and PC), Train Sim World 2 (cloud, console, and PC), and Twelve Minutes (cloud, console, and PC). After that, things go quiet for Xbox Game Pass until August 25th, when we’ll see Psychonauts 2 (cloud, console, and PC) join the service. Psychonauts fans have been waiting years on top of years for this game to release, so the fact that it’s nearly here almost seems a bit surreal.

Finally, on August 26th, none other than Myst (cloud, console, and PC) will be topping off the additions for the month. This is a remake of the original game that first launched on Oculus Quest last year, and it’ll be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Of course, with a new batch of games comes a new round of departures, but the list is fairly short this time around. On August 31st, we’ll see Blair Witch (cloud, console, and PC), Double Kick Heroes (cloud, console, and PC), NBA 2K21 (cloud and console), and Stranger Things 3: The Game (cloud, console, and PC) leave Xbox Game Pass, so if you happen to be playing any of those games at the moment, be sure to finish them up before the 31st rolls around.