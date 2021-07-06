Xbox Game Pass nets some spicy cloud games in July

Microsoft has revealed the next batch of games hitting Xbox Game Pass this month. This round of games is slightly smaller than what we’re used to, but there are still some big names in the lineup. These games are joining the titles that were added on July 1st to comprise the Xbox Game Pass additions for the first half of July, and it looks like cloud players are the big winners with this round of incoming games.

That’s because two titles with a fair amount of name recognition – The Medium and Dragon Quest Builders 2 – will be joining the cloud version of Xbox Game Pass. The new additions begin on July 8th with Dragon Quest Builders 2, and on that day it’ll be joined by Tropico 6 (cloud, console, and PC) and UFC 4 (console), which will joining Xbox Game Pass through EA Play.

After the 8th, things go quiet for a week before we see another trio of additions on July 15th. That day, we’ll see Bloodroots (cloud, console, and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (cloud, console, and PC), and The Medium (cloud) join Xbox Game Pass. Keep in mind that Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game is currently available as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate exclusive; on July 15th, it’ll launch as a free-to-play game for all Xbox players through the Microsoft Store.

As always, some games are leaving the service to make way for these new titles. On July 14th, UFC 2 and UFC 3 will both be leaving, which isn’t really surprising considering that the very next day they’ll be replaced by UFC 4. On July 15th, we’ll see Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (cloud, console, and PC) leave Xbox Game Pass, so finish those up if you’re currently playing through any of them.

So, after a very eventful June for Xbox Game Pass, we’re getting a rather quiet start to July. However, Microsoft likes to split months down the middle when revealing new Xbox Game Pass additions, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for information on the games coming to the service in the latter half of the month.