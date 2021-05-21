Xbox Game Pass nabs another day one release for console and PC

Throughout its history, Xbox Game Pass has seen several non-Microsoft titles land on the service on the same day they release. Square Enix’s Outriders is perhaps one of the best recent examples of that, though another notable title that did the same thing is MLB The Show 21 – a first-party Sony game. Today we’re learning of another example, as developer Exor Studios has announced that its upcoming game The Riftbreaker will be landing on Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches.

What’s interesting about this announcement is the fact that The Riftbreaker doesn’t have an actual release date yet. We know that the game will be releasing this fall, but that’s the most specific release window Exor has given us. Still, whenever it winds up launching, it’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC the same day.

While this may not be as big as the announcements that Outriders and MLB The Show 21 were going to be day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass, this could wind up being a huge deal for Exor Studios. The Poland-based indie developer has only has a few games to its name so far – DIPRIP, Zombie Driver, and X-Morph Defense – so getting The Riftbreaker on Xbox Game Pass on day one could do a lot to grow the audience for both the game and the studio.

Exor describes The Riftbreaker as a “mix of base-builder, survival, and action-RPG.” To go along with today’s announcement, Exor Studios put together a new deep dive trailer for The Riftbreaker, giving us an extended look at the game. If you watch the trailer and decide you want to try the game out, you can download The Riftbreaker: Prologue on PC from the Windows Store and Steam.

The Riftbreaker will be launching on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 later this year. We’ll let you know when Exor decides on a release date for The Riftbreaker, so stay tuned for more.