Xbox Game Pass late October 2021 additions: Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that Outriders from Square Enix would soon be joining Xbox Game Pass for PC. At the time of that announcement, we speculated that Microsoft would soon reveal the rest of the games hitting Xbox Game Pass in the second half of October, and we were right. Microsoft announced those games today, and it looks like Xbox Game Pass is getting a lot of additions in the latter half of the month.

The additions begin today, with the aforementioned launch of Outriders on Xbox Game Pass for PC, along with Into the Pit on cloud, console, and PC. Those games are available now, and we don’t have to wait very long for more games to start rolling in. On October 21st, we’ll see Dragon Ball FighterZ (cloud and console), Echo Generation (cloud, console, and PC), and Everspace 2 (PC) join the service.

It should be noted that Into the Pit and Echo Generation are day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, Everspace 2 is launching as a Game Preview, which is the Xbox version of early access. Therefore, if you’re going to dive into that one, it’s probably best to expect some rough edges and bugs.

After the 21st, we have to wait a week for a new round of games, but the batch we’re getting on October 28th is a big one. It’ll be led by Age of Empires IV (PC), but joining it are Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (console and PC), Backbone (console), Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (cloud, console, and PC), Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (cloud, console, and PC), and The Forgotten City (cloud, console, and PC).

So, Xbox Game Pass is definitely finishing October with a bang, but as always, there will be a new collection of games leaving at the end of the month. On October 31st, Carto, Celeste, Comanche, Eastshade, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Knights & Bikes, and Unruly Heroes will all be leaving the service, so if you’re playing any of those currently, be sure to finish them up soon.