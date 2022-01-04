Xbox Game Pass kicks off 2022 with two excellent titles

The new year is just kicking off, but Microsoft is already adding new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Several of the titles are set to release on both the PC, console, and cloud versions of Game Pass, which means plenty of different ways to play these latest offerings. While some are smaller, like the delightfully hand-drawn “Gorogoa”, other titles like “Spelunky 2” and “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” also headline the additions.

Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock

First, let’s start with the new games that are available right now. The first three making a jump to Game Pass include the previously mentioned “Gorogoa”, which will be available on PC, cloud, and console Game Pass. “Gorogoa” is a puzzle game, which was designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.

The second game available right now is “Olija”. The game is about a man that ends up shipwrecked in a mysterious country. He’s armed with a harpoon and must help other stranded people return to their homes. “Olija” is available on the PC Game Pass, Console Game Pass, and via the cloud. Finally, the third game is “The Pedestrian”. This 2.5D side-scrolling platformer is available on console, PC, and via the cloud. In it, players must rearrange and connect public signs as they explore an ever-changing world.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

The biggest additions to Game Pass this month aren’t set to arrive until a little later in January, but you won’t have to wait long. “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” will be available via the console and PC Game Pass service starting on January 6, and you can play “Spelunky 2” on January 13 on console and PC. Both of these titles were very well received by fans. If you’ve been waiting to pick them up, now is a great time to take advantage of your Game Pass subscription and download them.

Of course, the fun doesn’t stop there. Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play “Outer Wilds” starting on January 6, as well as “Embr” on the same day. Both games will be available via the cloud, as well as on console or PC, giving you plenty of ways to jump in, explore the world, and fight fires with your friends.

This month also brings a new release to Xbox’s Game Preview program, with the release of “The Anacrusis” on January 13. In “The Anacrusis”, four players team up to explore a massive starship stranded at the edge of space. Players will need to fight against hordes of alien enemies all while unlocking new perks, weapons, and other upgrades.

It’s your last chance to play these games

All good things must come to an end, and while Game Pass is adding a slew of new titles, it’s also time to say goodbye to a few. On January 15, a total of six games will leave the Game Pass library behind. Here’s a look at the six games leaving:

– “Desperados III” — PC, console, and the cloud

– “Ghost of a Tale” — PC

– “Kingdom Hearts III” — Console

– Mount & Blade: Warband” — PC, console, and the cloud

– “Pandemic” — PC and console

– “Yiik: A Postmodern RPG” — PC

It’s also worth noting that “PUBG: Battlegrounds”, a battle royale game that has been available on Game Pass for a while now, will be leaving the service on January 10. If you enjoy “PUBG”, though, you’ll still be able to play it when it becomes free-to-play on January 12. There’s a lot of red tape for the free-to-play version, though, so make sure you check out the full breakdown of the changes detailed on the Xbox website.